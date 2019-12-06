Harry and Meghan Get Engaged (2017)

Meghan broke her silence about her romance with Harry in her September 2017 cover story for Vanity Fair.

“We’re a couple. We’re in love,” she gushed at the time. “I’m sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time. This is for us. It’s part of what makes it so special, that it’s just ours. But we’re happy. Personally, I love a great love story.”

Less than three months after the interview was published, palace officials announced Harry and Meghan’s engagement on November 27, 2017.

“It was just an amazing surprise,” the Suits alum said in their first joint interview that month. “It was just so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got on one knee. As a matter of fact, I could barely let [him] finish proposing. I was like, ‘Can I say ‘yes’ now?’”