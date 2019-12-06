Harry and Meghan Marry (2018)

Six months after announcing their engagement, Harry and Meghan wed in front of 600 guests at Windsor Castle in England on May 19, 2018. While the former actress looked gorgeous in an off-the-shoulder, three-quarter-sleeve Givenchy gown, her big day was plagued with drama after Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, was caught staging photos with the paparazzi days before the nuptials. After claiming he was too ill to travel amid the scandal, Harry’s father, Prince Charles, walked Meghan down the aisle.

“Meghan is so upset over Thomas. She’s upset for a couple of reasons. She doesn’t even know how to communicate with her dad without knowing he won’t exploit her,” an insider told Us in July 2018. “She lives in fear that he’ll leak their communication. If he’s spoken this much already, why wouldn’t he leak their conversation?”