Harry and Meghan Take Action (2019)

Harry and Meghan took legal action against the British media after they accused the tabloids of “bullying” the former Suits star in October 2019.

“It’s an accumulation, and Harry refuses to sit and do nothing as the British press scrutinizes Meghan and invades her privacy,” a source told Us at the time. “Meghan comes across as a strong woman, but she’s been deeply affected by the negative stories about her.”

Later that month, Meghan revealed that she is “not OK” in the pair’s Harry & Meghan: An African Journey documentary.

“Especially as a woman, it’s really … it’s a lot,” she said in the doc. “So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom and trying to be a newlywed … And also thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I’m OK, but it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.”

The doc also made headlines when Harry confirmed his rift with William.

“We’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers. We’re certainly on different paths at the moment but I’ll always be there for him and as I know he’ll always be there for me,” he said. “We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we’re so busy, but I love him dearly. The majority of this stuff [in the press] is created out of nothing, but as brothers, you know, you have good days, you have bad days.”