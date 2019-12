Harry Starts Dating Meghan (2016)

News broke in October 2016 that Harry was dating Meghan.

“They had gotten on when they first met but it was just as friends,” a source told Us at the time. “They then developed romantic interests in each other and, before you knew it, they were texting every day.”

The source added that Harry “loves that she is so into philanthropy.”

“One of the first things they spoke about was her shelter dogs,” the source said. “He loves that she’s so caring.”