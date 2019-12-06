Philip Retires (2017)

Prince Philip announced his plans to retire from royal engagements on May 4, 2017.

“His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh has decided that he will no longer carry out public engagements from the autumn of this year. In taking this decision, the Duke has the full support of the Queen,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement at the time. “Her Majesty will continue to carry out a full program me of official engagements with the support of members of the Royal Family.”

Three months later, the prince attended his final engagement at a Royal Marines military parade after seven decades of public service.