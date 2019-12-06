Royal Charities Split (2019)

Amid reports of a royal rift between Harry and Meghan and William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed their plans to split their royal foundation from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in June 2019.

“The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex has today announced the conclusions of a review into its structure, and how it will best support Their Royal Highnesses with future charitable activity,” the statement to Us read. “Later this year The Royal Foundation will become the principal charitable and philanthropic vehicle for The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will establish their own new charitable foundation with transitional operating support from The Royal Foundation.”