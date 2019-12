The Queen Turns 90 (2016)

Britain’s oldest and longest-serving monarch hit a major milestone on April 20, 2016: Queen Elizabeth II turned 90 years old!

William gave a sweet speech at a celebration for the queen at the time: “I am incredibly lucky to have my grandmother in my life. As she turns 90, she is a remarkably energetic and dedicated guiding force for her family. … She may be my grandmother, but she is also very much the boss!”