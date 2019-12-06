William and Kate Get Engaged (2010)

William proposed to Kate in October 2010 during a trip to Kenya. A month later, the twosome announced their engagement in a statement: “The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince William to Miss Catherine Middleton. The wedding will take place in the Spring or Summer of 2011, in London. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course.”

The couple, who dated on and off for eight years after meeting in college, gushed about the proposal during a joint interview at the time.

“It was about three weeks ago on holiday in Kenya. We had a little private time away together with some friends and I just decided that it was the right time, really,” William said. “We had been talking about marriage for a while so it wasn’t a massively big surprise.”

Kate, however, argued that “it was a total shock when it came.” She added, “There’s a true romantic in there.”