Their Baby Girl!

Chelsea married her longtime boyfriend Marc Mezvinsky in Rhinebeck, N.Y., in July 2010. “The people coming are her friends and people that have been meaningful in her life, as it should be,” the mother of the bride told NBC before the nuptials. “You should assume that if [Bill] makes it down the aisle in one piece, it’s going to be a major accomplishment. He is going to be so emotional, as am I.”