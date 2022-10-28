To the Next Generation!

Chelsea and her husband welcomed daughter Charlotte in September 2014 — making Hillary and Bill first-time grandparents. “We are blessed, grateful, and so happy to be the grandparents of a beautiful girl,” the Clintons told Us in a statement. “We are thrilled to be with our daughter and her husband as they welcome their daughter into the world. Chelsea is well and glowing. Marc is bursting with pride. Charlotte’s life is off to a good start.”

Chelsea later welcomed a second child, Aidan, in 2016 and a third, Jasper, in 2019.