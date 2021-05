2000

The couples’ past charitable organizations reorganize and become the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and they both serve on the board of trustees. Bill says it’s an equal partnership.

“In the case of Melinda, it is a truly equal partner,” Bill said in the Netflix doc. “She’s a lot like me in that she is optimistic and she is interested in science. She is better with people than I am. She’s a tiny bit less hardcore about knowing, you know, immunology, than I am.”