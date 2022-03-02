August 2021

Just three months after announcing their split, the pair finalized their divorce. According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, the court found that the “marriage is irretrievably broken.” The judge ordered both parties to comply with the terms of their separation contract but did not award any financial judgment or spousal support. The court also found that the division of property and personal property that the former couple agreed upon is “fair (just and equitable).” No child supported was ordered, either, as the pair’s three children are all legal adults.