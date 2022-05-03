March 2022

During an interview with CBS Mornings, Melinda revealed that her ex-husband’s working relationship with Jeffrey Epstein was one of the factors that led to the couple’s split. “I did not like that he’d had meetings with Jeffrey Epstein,” she told Gayle King. “I made that clear to him.”

The philanthropist went on to say that she met the late financier “exactly one time” so she could see what kind of person he was. “I regretted it from the second I stepped in the door,” she recalled. “He was abhorrent. He was evil personified. I had nightmares about it afterwards. … It was awful, and he was awful.”

When King asked if Bill continued to see Epstein after that meeting, Melinda said that only her ex could answer that. “Any of the questions remaining about what Bill’s relationship there, those are for Bill to answer,” she explained. “But I made it very clear how I felt about him.”

In a statement to CBS, Bill said that he now regrets ever spending time with the disgraced businessman. “Meeting with Epstein was a mistake that I regret deeply,” he told the network. “It was a substantial error in judgement.”