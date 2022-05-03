March 2022

Nearly one year after news of Bill’s 2000 affair with a Microsoft employee made headlines, Melinda broke her silence on the infidelity. “I certainly believe in forgiveness, so I thought we had worked through some of that,” she said during an interview on CBS Mornings. “It wasn’t one moment or one specific thing that happened. There just came a point in time where there was enough there that I realized it just wasn’t healthy and I couldn’t trust what we had.”

Melinda also acknowledged how “painful” the pair’s split was, adding that being “angry” was “part of the grieving process.” However, she “started on this journey of healing” and felt like she was finally “turning a page in the chapter.”