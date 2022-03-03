Affair Accusations

Less than one month after the duo’s split made headlines, the Wall Street Journal reported that the Microsoft founder was investigated for having an alleged affair with an engineer beginning in 2000. A spokesperson for the company told Us in a statement that concerns about the relationship were brought to light “in the latter half of 2019.” Bill announced his exit from the brand in March 2020.

A rep for the billionaire denied that the investigation prompted Bill’s departure, telling Us in May 2021, “There was an affair almost 20 years ago which ended amicably. Bill’s decision to transition off the board was in no way related to this matter. In fact, he had expressed an interest in spending more time on his philanthropy starting several years earlier.”