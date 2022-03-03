Melinda Breaks Her Silence

While the twosome largely remained tight-lipped about their split, the Moment of Lift author opened up to CBS Mornings in March 2022. “It wasn’t one moment or one specific thing that happened. There just came a point in time where there was enough there that I realized it just wasn’t healthy and I couldn’t trust what we had,” she claimed.

During the same interview, Melinda alleged that Bill’s past meetings with the late Jeffrey Epstein played a part in the decision to call it quits. “He was abhorrent. He was evil personified. I had nightmares about it afterwards,” she said of the “exactly one time” she crossed paths with the disgraced financier. “It was awful, and he was awful.”

Bill, for his part, told the network in a statement: “Meeting with Epstein was a mistake that I regret deeply. It was a substantial error in judgment.”