Was There a Prenup?

Us confirmed in May 2021 that the pair’s divorce petition didn’t indicate that there was a signed prenuptial agreement on the books. According to family law attorney Janet A. George, the now-exes instead opted for a separation contract to negotiate the terms of their split. “Couples in these high-profile divorces would have already signed a separation contract and property distribution of their estate. They file that and they can get divorced in 90 days if they have an agreement that covers all assets,” the lawyer told Us, noting that there likely wouldn’t “be any dispute about how property is divided” had Bill and Melinda handled the matter before announcing their breakup.