Would Bill Get Married Again?

“Every marriage as the kids leave the house will go through a transition. Mine sadly went through this transition called divorce,” the billionaire told the Sunday Times in May 2022. “But from my point of view it was a great marriage.

I wouldn’t have changed it. You know, I wouldn’t choose to marry someone else. … In terms of my future, I don’t have any plans, but I highly recommend marriage.” He went on to shed light on how the pair divided their finances. “We spent some time coming up with a fair settlement that we both signed,” he explained. “But neither of us was facing any real reduction in our consumption. It was more about, ‘OK, I’ll have x billion to give away, you’ll have y billion to give away.’ It was about the causes.”