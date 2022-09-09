Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell's Relationship Timeline

April 2022

“Happy triple decade to my HUSBAND (whoaaa still feels super cool to say that out loud ok fine type it out loud is typing out loud a thing?) I don’t think I ever made this face till I met you?! You make me the giddiest gal in the universe (yes I said giddy no it’s not a ✨hip✨ word to use but it’s the only one that captures how you make me feel),” the Star Wars star wrote via Instagram. “Anyway I’m not gonna write a novel on this here instagram post but I could write a whole stack o novels about how much I love you!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY DADDI!!! @avstenrydell.”