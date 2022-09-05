Cancel OK

Your account

Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

In Memoriam

Bindi and Robert Irwin’s Most Touching Tributes to Late Dad Steve Irwin

By
Bindi Irwin Honors Late Dad Steve Irwin on World Elephant Day
Bindi and Steve Irwin. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Moviestore/Shutterstock
14
13 / 14
podcast

A Lover of Elephants

Bindi honored her dad’s memory on World Elephant Day in August 2022, sharing a throwback photo of him filming with the huge mammals. “Dad in Africa, filming for The Crocodile Hunter in the early 2000s,” she wrote via Instagram. “To be in the presence of these giant angels is to know you’ve experienced magic. This #WorldElephantDay and every day we must think about our impacts on the planet and how they ripple out towards our fellow species. Their future depends on us.”

Back to top