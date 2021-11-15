Baby Grace’s Guardian Angel

The Dancing With the Stars alum shared a sweet snap of her daughter in September 2021, noting that the little one had been watching old footage of her late grandfather.

“This sweetheart has been watching her ‘Grandpa Crocodile’ on the projector at our camp here on the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve,” Bindi wrote via Instagram. “She lights up when she sees him on screen. I wish with all my heart that Dad could hug my beautiful girl. It’s been 15 years since he passed away. I hold on to the thought that he’s her guardian angel now, watching over the most special part of my life, Grace Warrior. ❤️”