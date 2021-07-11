Bindi and Robert Irwin’s Most Touching Tributes to Late Dad Steve Irwin

Continuing His Work

Bindi told Us in May 2019 that filming her family’s reality show, Crikey! It’s the Irwins, made her feel close to her father.

“It just feels right. I know when Dad passed away, it was a really challenging time and I was quite little,” she said. “I was really, really young and when you’re at that age, everything’s a little scary and unknown territory and we’re all dealing with grief and I remember saying to my mom, ‘When can we start filming again?’ Because it was something that I knew and I was used to.”

Robert also works hard to continue his father’s legacy through his own conservation efforts.

“Today marks the end of our annual crocodile research trip to the #SteveIrwinWildlifeReserve. Over the last month we caught 39 crocodiles, from ‘Ryan’ who tied for being the largest croc in the system at over 15 feet long to little ‘Pingu’ at just under 3 feet. This year brought the total crocs tagged to 213 in the study. This research was all started by Dad and to this day we still use the same methods of capture that he created,” the wildlife photographer wrote via Instagram in September 2020. “Our crocodile research began 17 years ago when Australia Zoo joined forces with the University of Queensland to conduct world leading science and lead the charge in crocodile conservation. And today we get to keep this vital work going, using state of the art solar tracking technology to learn even more about these amazing animals make sure Dad’s mission and passion for croc conservation continues! 🐊.”