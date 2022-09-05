Bindi, Robert Irwin Honor Late Dad Steve on Anniversary of His Death

Honoring ‘Grandpa Crocodile’

Bindi and Robert took to social media on Sunday, September 4, 2022, to pay tribute to their late father on the 16th anniversary of this death.

“Grandpa Crocodile, I know you would’ve been the most incredible grandfather because you were such an extraordinary dad,” Bindi wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of herself as a kid grabbing a baby crocodile with Steve. “Thank you for being an amazing guardian angel for Grace.”

Robert, for his part, shared a sweet snap of the Crocodile Hunter star holding him as a little boy. “It’s Father’s Day today in Australia, and I am sending my love to those who are missing their dad today. I cherish all the good times with my dad and feel grateful to be able to keep his memory and legacy alive,” he captioned the post.