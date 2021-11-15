Steve Irwin’s Lasting Legacy

Bindi paid a special tribute to her late dad on November 15, 2021, which is Steve Irwin Day, an international celebration of his life and career. “Your legacy will live on forever,” she wrote via Instagram. “I love you for even longer.”

Her brother, Robert, also thanked the fans who celebrate his father’s commitment to conservation all year round. “It means the world to see so many people sharing stories and memories of how my dad changed their lives and inspired them,” he posted on Instagram. “It is the honor of my life to get to continue his mission.”