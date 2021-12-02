Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell’s Relationship Timeline

August 2015

During an interview with Australia’s Telegraph Style magazine, the animal activist opened up about her relationship.

“I was blessed to meet Chandler and his family back in November 2013,” she shared at the time. “We remained in touch and stayed friends. Since then, our friendship has developed into something really special.”

Bindi noted that she felt “lucky to have him in my life” as she looked forward to their future together.

“He is passionate about wildlife and an extraordinary wakeboarder,” she added. “We are excited to be achieving more conservation work together.”