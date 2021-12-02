Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell’s Relationship Timeline

July 2020

Ahead of the Crikey! It’s the Irwin’s: Life in Lockdown special, Bindi detailed how her honeymoon plans changed because of the pandemic.

“Our honeymoon certainly wasn’t what we had originally planned. It was an incredibly stressful time as Australia Zoo was flung into lockdown and we had no idea if or when our doors would be open again,” she shared with Us in July 2020. “It was heartbreaking and scary for all of us. … I’m really glad that we were able to get married when we did. It feels so much better to tackle the world together as husband and wife.”

She continued: “When Chandler surprised me with a picnic in the place we were supposed to get married … I was overcome with emotion. Chandler is always my constant in life. No matter what is going on in the world, he reminds me to find the sunshine in every day. He’s incredible and I feel very blessed to call him my husband.”