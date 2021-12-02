Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell’s Relationship Timeline

March 2020

“We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend,” Bindi captioned her wedding photos at the time. “We celebrated life and reveled in every beautiful moment we shared together in our Australia Zoo gardens. Mum [Terri Irwin] helped me get ready, [my brother], Robert [Irwin], walked me down the aisle, Chandler became my husband and together we lit a candle in Dad’s memory. We shared tears and smiles and love. Thankfully, since we all live at Australia Zoo as a family, we could be there for each other. To everyone reading this: stay safe, social distance and remember LOVE WINS!”