Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell’s Relationship Timeline

September 2019

During an interview, Bindi exclusively told Us that her late father “would’ve loved” her then-fiancé.

“I think Dad truly would’ve loved Chandler,” the DWTS alum said in September 2019. “Chandler is so kind and thoughtful and there for me and my family, no matter what. I think that’s what’s so special, is that Chandler, he’s extraordinary because he’s always there for me 100 percent. Whether it’s good times or challenging times, he’s there to give me a hug when I need it or a word of encouragement when I’m feeling low. It’s really special to have someone who is always in your corner.”