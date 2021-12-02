Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell’s Relationship Timeline

September 2020

“Discovering that I was going to become a mother will forever be a moment where time stood still,” Bindi wrote via Instagram. “I took a test and ran into the kitchen where Chandler was making us tea. He didn’t hear me come in so I speechlessly watched him pouring the water into my most loved hedgehog mug. This news would change the course of our future in the best way. I started crying tears of pure joy and told my sweetheart husband that my test was positive.”

That same month, Bindi and Powell revealed that they were expecting a baby girl.