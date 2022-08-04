Bindi Irwin Through the Years: From ‘Jungle Girl’ to Mom

March 2020

Bindi married Powell at Australia Zoo in March 2020, hours before the Australian government enforced a lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. The bride’s brother, Robert, walked her down the aisle, and the newlyweds lit a candle in Steve’s memory.

“There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now,” Bindi wrote via Instagram. “We’ve planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn’t have guests at our wedding. This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe.”