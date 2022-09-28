Sierra and Michael A.

While Hailey, Brittany and Sierra all have their eyes set on the single dad, he bonded with the yoga instructor, opening up to Sierra about dating as a widow and sharing a kiss.

“I can handle the tasks and the energy. I think the hard part, honestly, is creating memories and having no one to share them with,” Michael, whose late wife, Laura, died in 2019, told Sierra.

In an interview, he added, “Sierra is beautiful. I mean, like, her skin is, like, glowing. I’ve never seen this before in my life. And she has his presence to her that it’s, like, intoxicating, and it’s contagious. We’re just comfortable being next to each other. It’s almost like we’ve known each other for years.”