Bachelor in Paradise’s Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt’s Relationship Timeline

March 2021

After undergoing IVF, the couple announced they are expecting their first child. She called her pregnancy a “dream come true” at the time.

“One of the first conversations @kevin.c.wendt and I had was about how we both loved kids and couldn’t wait to have our own. When I think about Kev holding our little angel for the first time my heart flutters. Even in my wildest dreams I couldn’t have imagined how amazing this would all feel,” Loch wrote. “To all the couples trying to get pregnant, my heart is with you. We know first hand how hard it can be to see these kinds of posts and feel sad & discouraged. We too struggled with fertility and conceiving naturally – it’s the toughest thing we’ve ever been through and I can’t wait to share more of how we got here. But today is finally about some good news & we hope you can enjoy it with us. #babywendt #ivf #infertility #infertilityawareness.”