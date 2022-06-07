Will Becca Kufrin Change Her Name After Marrying Thomas Jacobs She Says

He Almost Ruined the Proposal

In order to get her partner to the picnic without arousing his suspicions, Kufrin told Jacobs that they were going to do a photoshoot for her wine brand, Bourdon. “I walk up and I jokingly go, ‘This is nice. What, are you proposing to me or something?'” he recalled on the podcast.

While she was able to play it off, Kufrin’s plans hit another speed bump when Jacobs kept trying to bring their attention back to the shoot. “I was sent there on a mission to take [part in] a wine photo shoot, and I was going to do the best dang job.” Kufrin added, “He felt bad for our photographer. … Obviously, she knew she was there for the proposal but he had no idea.”