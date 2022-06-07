Will Becca Kufrin Change Her Name After Marrying Thomas Jacobs She Says

Why They Kept It Quiet

Though she “officially popped the question and put a ring on it on May 15,” as Kufrin put it, the couple decided to keep their happy news private for a few weeks. “It was really nice for us to just acclimate and soak it in and just live in our own special moment until we shared it with the world,” the podcast host explained. “It’s no secret, I’ve been engaged twice before in very public ways, not on my terms and not even on [my] partner at the time’s terms. It was all within the show.”

Kufrin continued: “There’s so much commotion, there’s so many people. You can’t really just live in your own quiet time and then the entire world knows. This, I wanted it to be so quiet and so intimate and let us just savor this moment for ourselves.”