Why They’re Choosing to Hyphenate Their Names

After explaining that they wanted to hyphenate their last names after the wedding, Jacobs revealed that it was important to him that the Kufrin name would live on. “Since Becca lost her father and it’s her and her sister, I don’t want to see any scenario where there’s not a ‘Kufrin’ going around in the world,” he told Young, explaining that it would be “special” to honor her late father that way.