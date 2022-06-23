How He’d Feel If Carly Was the Bachelorette

“I thought it’d be funny if Carly was the Bachelorette and then I, like, showed up to give advice unsolicited,” he joked. “Somebody was, like, asking Carly about being the Bachelorette. I was like, ‘That’s amazing.’ But it actually really hurt but I had to be like, ‘It’s fine.’ … I was just trying to protect myself from pain in that moment.”

While Evan tried to say he wouldn’t return to the ABC franchise, he admitted, “Of course, I would do it. I’m full of s—t.”