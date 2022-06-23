Why He and Carly Split

“That six weeks I was on the beach changed my life, and it created this amazing bubble where I was able to connect with Carly, and I think it’s beautiful what that can do,” Evan said. “I think that when we got out of it, we weren’t able to set a proper foundation. Paradise, gives you a kind of foundation that’s very — there’s nothing going on, right? You just have to work on your relationship. And you talk about real-life stuff and for me, it was very genuine, and I think when you get out, that transition, that’s probably where we missed it. Like, communicating about values and just communication in general. Figuring out how to work through life. I have obviously other children that aren’t with Carly, and so, there was just a lot to work through.”