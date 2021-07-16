Pics BiP’s Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour Reveal Their New Backyard After Renovations By Yana Grebenyuk 45 mins ago Courtesy Hannah Godwin/Instagram 5 2 / 5 The Perfect Paradise Barbour kissed Godwin on the cheek as they enjoyed their outdoor space. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Stars — They’re Just Like Us! Serena Williams Through the Years: From Tennis Champion to Motherhood and More Whoopi Goldberg Through the Years: From EGOT Win to Hosting ‘The View’ More News