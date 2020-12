November 2020

The parents-to-be hosted a gender reveal party in November 2020 and announced their baby’s sex with a YouTube video. “I’ve been thinking it’s a girl for this whole pregnancy up until two weeks ago and then I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, I think it’s a boy,’” Nielson said in the clip before discovering the sex. The pair then set off confetti poppers, which revealed they are having a little girl. “It’s a girl. Woo! I just can’t wait to meet her,” the mom-to-be said.