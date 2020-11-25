November 2020

Nielson opened up about discovering she was pregnant in August 2020 during an appearance on the “Almost Famous” podcast that November. “It’s so funny because the week before we found out we were pregnant, we were really making some big strides for our plans together and our future and kids was something we always talked about from the very, very beginning,” she said, noting she “wanted Miles knowing where I was in my life and I was ready to start a family in the near future.”

The fitness coach said the photographer was “speechless” when they learned of the pregnancy, but overall, they are excited for the next adventure. “Ultimately we just felt really blessed that this was a gift for us to come together. It was something that we had been asking for, I had been praying about. I knew that this was my year to start a family,” she said. “And sometimes things happen a little sooner than we expect but there’s a bigger plan for us and we just leaned into our faith and trust and that was a huge thing for me to get out of this whole experience.”