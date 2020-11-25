October 2020

Five months into their relationship, the couple became Instagram official. “This year has been full of ups and downs. Loss, uncertainty, and constant anxiety over when ‘life’ will get back to normal,” Nielson captioned a photo of herself kissing her boyfriend in October 2020, but not revealing his name at the time. “But I realized that life isn’t meant for us to replay … but rather for us to embrace, evolve and create new experiences that will continue to shape us into who we are meant to be.”

She continued: “I’ve learned this year to lean into love … To let go over the constant anxiety over what people think of me … And to stop putting MY life, and the things that me make ME happy, on hold. I am sooooo excited for this next chapter. Thank you to everyone for your support along the way. ✨”