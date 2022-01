Getting Knocked Down

Christian shared a video of himself working out on Wednesday, January 5, and the caption caused some fans to wonder if he was talking about fitness or his relationship.

“We ain’t come this far just to come this far. Work hard, stay humble, but still let ‘em know that you got it,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “No matter how many times we get knocked down we get back up. Giving it everything we got all 2022.”