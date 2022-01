Sisterly Love

Gunn received a gift from her friend Martha, who she calls her “sister,” amid the split rumors. The package included a card that read, “If you haven’t heard this today, I’m proud [of you]. You’re an amazing person.” The Bachelor alum thanked her pal with a message of her own. “Don’t know what I would do without you sister,” Gunn wrote alongside a video of the chocolate-covered fruit delivery via her Instagram Story on Friday.