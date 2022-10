Shay Mitchell

The Pretty Little Liars alum seemingly confirmed that she is bisexual while sharing a TikTok video with fans in October 2022. “If you identify as bisexual, do you own a green velvet couch?” TikTok user @NourishedWithTish says in the clip, which Mitchell shared to her own profile. The actress then switches the camera to her own home where she falls down onto her own green velvet sofa, leading some fans to think she was coming out.