Her Mother is Already Raising Money

The day after the verdict’s decision was announced, Chyna’s mother, Tokyo Toni, launched a GoFundMe page hoping to raise $400,000 to help pay for the legal fees involved in appealing the decision. “I would like to appeal to the courts this Go Fund Me Fundraiser to help my daughter, Angela R. White BKA Blac Chyna financially in this endeavor to get justice,” she wrote on the page.