Hopes for a Fair Trial

“Angela White deserved a fair trial in a court of law and she did not receive a fair trial,” Ciani told Us in a May 2022 statement, referring to Chyna by her real name. “She remains hopeful that the Second District Court of Appeal will review the evidence and determine that Judge Alarcon must be removed from the Revenge Porn trial and also removed from ruling on any post-judgment motions in the Defamation/Intentional Interference with Contractual Relations case.”

The attorney noted that her client is “forced to file” a Writ of Mandate within the appellate court to “ensure that she receives a fair trial for her Revenge Porn claim against Rob Kardashian.” The writ would also remove the existing presiding judge from her case.