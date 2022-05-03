The Judge Sided With the Kardashians

In May 2022, Chyna’s defamation case against the Kardashian-Jenner family was dismissed. “I think the case was very clear. The jury did a great job, they got it,” Rhodes told the press after the ruling. “The family was very pleased and grateful, they were exuberant. They’re happy to have this behind them.”

Kris echoed those sentiments on the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala, telling Variety: “I’m just happy it’s over. … I live in my faith and just hope that’s enough. Yeah, I’m glad it’s over. I’m glad it’s over for the girls. We’re here to celebrate.”