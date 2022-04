Chyna’s Mother Has Been Barred from Court

Before trial resumed on April 19, Chyna’s mother, Tokyo Toni, went on a rant against the Kardashians via Instagram Live, where she claimed they “looked scary” in person. “It’s just so sad,” she said, before accusing Khloé of taking Xanax before heading to court and described Kris as “old and decrepit.” After her comments were brought to the judge’s attention, Toni was barred from the courtroom, a source exclusively told Us.