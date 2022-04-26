Khloe and Kim Sound Off

The Good American cofounder testified in April 2022 that she was focused on protecting Rob from the “outrageous/chaotic/violent behavior” that came with his and Chyna’s relationship.

“We were all considering not being a part of such toxicity,” Khloé said during her April 26 Los Angeles court appearance, hinting that the drama between her brother and his ex-fiancée caused problems on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

An email she sent in 2016 was later read to the court, in which Khloé expressed concern with how Chyna’s actions would affect their own show. “We are even considering not moving forward with our show if theirs continues, that’s how strongly we feel this is damaging to our family,” one email read.

Kim, for her part, allegedly sent a text after the drama that read, “Chyna can never be on her show.” The KKW Beauty founder clarified in court that she meant to write, “our show,” meaning KUWTK. She noted that her texts are often voice-dictated which would account for the misleading message.