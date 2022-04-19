‘KUWTK’ Might Be Considered Evidence

According to court documents obtained by Us, the defendants have submitted video footage from both Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Rob & Chyna into evidence, including clips of Rob talking about his relationship with Chyna and the famous family meeting Dream for the first time, shortly after the model gave birth.

Another document listed out several text messages from Kris, Kylie and Khloe accusing Chyna of abusing Rob. “She. Rome [sic] a door and then she beat the s–t out of Rob’s face,” the matriarch allegedly wrote in December 2016, while Khloé allegedly expressed concern over her brother’s well-being in an email around the same time. Kylie, meanwhile, wrote in an email of her own that she felt Chyna “will proceed with using and physically abusing my brother.”

Chyna’s lawyers are attempting to prove that the texts and emails are defamatory against her.